Charlie’s Angels Actress, Tanya Roberts, Dead At 65Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65 after she reportedly “collapsed after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.” She was in the TV series, Charlie’s Angel as well as a Bond girl, and also starring opposite Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985.

According to The Mirror, Tanya had returned home from a walk with her dogs, when she “collapsed,” and was “taken to a hospital.”

Her representative said that Tanya was “put on a ventilator, but never got better” though her death was unrelated to Covid-19.

The actress passed away at a hospital in California.

Speaking about being a Bond girl, Tanya once said: