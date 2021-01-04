Japan PM says weighing coronavirus emergency for Tokyo area | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Yoshihide Suga

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on January 4, 2021. – Suga said he was considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a “very severe” third wave of coronavirus infections. (Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL / AFP)

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he was considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a “very severe” third wave of coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a regular New Year press conference, Suga also said he hoped vaccinations would begin in Japan in late February, adding that he would be among the first to receive one.

He urged people to avoid non-essential outings, and said the government would introduce legislation to penalise businesses that flout requests to shorten hours or close, as well as provide incentives to those who abide by such calls.

Suga also insisted the government was still committed to holding the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR