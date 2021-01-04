Police arrest 5 suspects over killings in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police have arrested five suspects over the killing of one person in Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, announced this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that the military personnel attached to the Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) had informed the government of the killing in Matyei village in Atyap Chiefdom.

“According to the briefing, the troops responded to a report of a farm destroyed in the village on Sunday afternoon.

“The troops arrived the scene to discover that the victim had been shot dead by unknown persons.

“Initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three persons while further investigations yielded two more arrests early this morning (Monday),’’ Aruwan said.

He said those suspects were still being investigated.

According to the commissioner, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had expressed dismay over the killing and…