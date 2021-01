The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned two officials of Oyo State government before an Iwo-Road Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing and selling 40 bags of sugar from the state’s COVID-19 palliatives.

The post 2 Oyo government officials in court for allegedly stealing, selling COVID-19 palliatives appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper