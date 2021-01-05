731 Batch B NYSC members test positive for COVID-19 – PTF | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has revealed that 731 members of Batch B National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The chairman, PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at the national briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, in continuation of the NYSC engagement, the PTF has conducted the testing of batch B corps members using RDTs. Out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, 731 tested positive compared to the 108 recorded in Batch A.

“It is on record that cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation,” he said.

The PTF chairman said “there is also a rising rate of infections among healthcare workers and this calls for the escalation of surveillance.

“In Africa, Nigeria has joined South Africa in reporting the highest daily infection cases.

“​As at date, the statistics for Nigeria shows the following: Cumulative cases:…