Kwara governor dissolves cabinet | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has dissolved his cabinet with effect from December 31, 2020. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, stated on Sunday night: “His Excellency especially commends the cabinet members for their contribution to the development of the state, while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

While the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Jubril, retained his seat, the governor directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The female-dominated cabinet, which was inaugurated on December 14, 2019, had the country’s youngest commissioner. Two members of the cabinet had, some months ago, resigned their appointments, citing personal reasons.

Besides, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had alleged exclusive composition of the cabinet by the governor.