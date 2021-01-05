Nigeria, China sign MoU to coordinate cooperation | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria and the government of the Peoples Republic of China on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to establish an inter-governmental committee that will coordinate the cooperation and relations between both countries.

The Committee which will be co-chaired by the Foreign Affairs Ministers of both countries will also stive to deepen the cooperation between both countries, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyeama said in Abuja.

Onyeama disclosed this while briefing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi who is visiting Nigeria as first of five countries in Africa to be visited.

Nigeria’s foreign minister while lauding the establishment of the committee, noted that the decision by his Chinese counterpart to visit Nigeria first was a reflection of the importance which China attached to her relationship with Nigeria.

He pointed out that China had contributed greatly to the…