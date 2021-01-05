Nigerians vote security as priority in year 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Buhari should tackle insecurity, the reason he was voted, says Peterside

• We need security for growth, environmentalist, Nnimmo Bassey, declares

• Insecurity has reduced Nigeria to a jungle, ex-IYC president laments

• Tackle uncertainties before discussing agriculture, Kano farmers tell President

Nigerians across regions have called on the Federal Government to give priority attention to security of life and property in the New Year. They demand that security be treated as fundamental to development and maintain that no progress will take place with the widespread insecurity in the land.

The views were expressed in a nationwide survey by The Guardian, which asked citizens, across regions, to state what should be the first focus of government in the New Year. They were given three options of electricity, security and employment.

Those who voted electricity second, contended that it would not only enhance standard of living, it would…