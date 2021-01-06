



The Recording Academy, the organizers of the prestigious Grammy Awards has announced that it has postponed the 2021 Grammy Awards to March this year. This year’s Grammys was originally slated for January 31st but in a statement released Tuesday evening, organizers, citing “thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear,” confirmed that […]

The post 2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper