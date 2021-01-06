Demolished venue for sex party was illegally built – Kaduna government | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kaduna Government has gave reasons why the alleged sex party organised in the state was frustrated and the lounge was eventually demolished.

Kaduna State Urban Development and Planning Authority (KASUPDA) on December 31, 2020 demolished a building housing Asher Lounge in Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna city.

However, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Director-General of KASUPDA, Ismail Umaru Dikko said the advertised sex party actually exposed invalid building plans of the lounge, hence it has to be demolished.

Dikko also said activities at the facility preceding the demolition violated COVID-19 protocols.

The DG said, “Since this enforcement action, much of the commentary on the matter has centred on the inaccurate statement from KASUPDA’s Twitter account. While regretting the inaccuracy of the handler of our social media account, there is no reservation about the steps taken pursuant to enforce the laws and regulations of Kaduna State on a property that was in…