Electricity tariff to go haywire as govt withdraws subsidy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) confirmed, yesterday, that some electricity consumers in the country would pay more for energy to reflect inflation trend and Foreign Exchange reality. That is what the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) recommends for the sector. Although the MYTO for other distribution companies, apart from the Ibadan DisCo, was not released by NERC at the time of filing this report, consumer may need to get ready for increase in tariff from now to 2024.

There are also indications that the Federal Government would not subsidise any class of consumer by the end of this year as NERC planned to enforce 100 per cent remittance for all DisCos by the end of the year bringing to zero DisCos tariff shortfall, which stands at about 24, 521 for Ibadan DisCo.

NERC had in a released yesterday said: “in compliance with the…