Mourinho says ‘respect’ is key to League Cup successSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho — one win away from a fifth League Cup win in his career — says the recipe for his success is respect for the competition.

The 57-year-old could deliver Spurs’ first piece of silverware since 2008 if they win the final in April at Wembley.

Mourinho became just the third manager to reach the final with three different clubs following the late Ron Saunders and Ron Atkinson after Spurs beat spirited Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday.

They will play the winners of Wednesday’s semi-final between holders Manchester City and Manchester United, with whom Mourinho won the trophy in…