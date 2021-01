Only 40 percent of Nigerians will receive the COVID19 vaccine in 2021, Faisal Shuaib, head of the country’s primary healthcare agency has said. Shuaib said Nigeria is expected to get its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January. He said Nigeria is taking delivery of the vaccine “as part of its […]

