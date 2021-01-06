Questions as Nigeria awaits COVID-19 vaccines | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NPHCDA, NCDC reaffirm safety of vaccines, capacity to store, transport

• Frontline health workers, the elderly may take vaccines first

• Prof. Sofola foresees challenges in storage

Despite assurances on efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is still anxiety as Nigeria awaits arrival of the first consignment this month.

There are questions on the country’s capacity for storage, transportation and who are likely to be first set of recipients. Will it be on alphabetical order, as in states, or geo-political groups; or, will it be first with frontline health workers or the elderly?

In an attempt to douse fears, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, told The Guardian, yesterday: “Every vaccine has occasional side effects; the benefits by far outweigh harm. Nothing else has saved more lives than vaccines,” he said.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal…