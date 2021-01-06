Rowan Atkinson Says He Doesn’t Enjoy Playing Mr. BeanGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

British actor Rowan Atkinson, who is best known for portraying the comic character Mr. Bean, has said that he finds the character “stressful and exhausting” – and hinted he will never play role again.

Atkinson, 65, is in the middle of developing an animated film of the popular character, but said he finds ‘the weight of responsibility not pleasant’, meaning he ‘doesn’t much enjoy playing him’.

Atkinson portrayed the titular role in the successful series from 1990 until 1995, before later taking on the films Bean Movie in 1997 and Mr Bean’s Holiday in 2007.

He said: “I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.”

Atkinson, in an interview with this week’s issue of Radio Times, said: “Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated film for Mr Bean – it’s easier for me…