Second wave ravaging our land, claiming many livesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Wednesday said COVID-19 second wave was ravaging our land and claiming many lives.

Bode, who made the assertion at a news conference in Lagos, said: “The resurgence of COVID-19, through the newly mutated form, is ravaging our land, claiming many lives.

“Unlike what we witnessed in the first wave, this one is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too.

“It is, therefore, imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and we must prepare to confront it all over again.

“What we see on the streets, worship centres, and social interactions, parties and daily activities call for concern.

“In a period when the `enemy’ has doubled back and is attacking us ferociously, we seem to be celebrating a false victory and denying the danger is still around us.

“We need to observe all the basic rules we have been following…