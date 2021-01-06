You must account for alleged N15tr loot, PDP tells APC leaders | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, told the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they would face inquiry for alleged N15 trillion loot, among others.

The party also said the alleged “manipulation of the Buhari administration and importing of terrorists and bandits for 2019 general elections who are now on rampage, killing innocent Nigerians, particularly in the northern parts of our nation” were another “misdeeds too grievous to be ignored by the Nigerian people.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP accused the APC leadership of resorting to diversion of attention from its alleged misrule.

The opposition party said it was aware that “APC’s attack is a desperate diversionary tactics as more revelations continue to emerge on how its leaders and some Presidency officials pillaged our national treasury.”

PDP also alleged “plots by current APC leadership to blackmail and ridicule President Buhari…