Arsenal exit for Ozil could be ‘best solution’, says Arteta | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is open to Mesut Ozil leaving the Gunners this month afer freezing the German playmaker out of his squad this season.

Despite reportedly being the highest earner at the club, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham on March 7.

The 32-year-old has only six months left on his contract and is now free to talk to other clubs over a pre-contract agreement for next season.

However, he could bring to an end his eight-year stay in London in the coming weeks, with reports in Turkey saying Ozil is close to agreeing a deal with Fenerbahce.

“We will discuss internally what the best situation for him is for the near future, obviously with the player and the agent too, and try to find the best solution for everyone,” said Arteta on Thursday.

“If something was sorted this month, it’s because it is good for both parties, it is good for Mesut and his future, and it’s good for the club. If that’s the case, we will…