Democrats win second Georgia race, ensuring US Senate control





Democrat Jon Ossoff clinched victory in the second Georgia Senate runoff, US networks projected Wednesday, guaranteeing his party control of the body. Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue with a nearly 25,000-vote margin, or 0.56 percent, with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, NBC and ABC projected. His win, after fellow Democrat Raphael […]

