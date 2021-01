Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, is now the richest person in the world with a net worth of more than $185 billion. Musk, on Thursday, surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the richest person title after a 6% rise in Tesla (TSLA) shares lifted the value of its CEO’s stock holdings and options […]

The post Elon Musk Overtakes Jeff Bezos To Become The Richest Person In The World appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper