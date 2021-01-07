Facebook And Instagram Ban Trump After Capitol Riots





United States President Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” due to his efforts in inciting violence at the US Capitol. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, on Thursday, said the 24-hour ban announced Wednesday on Trump’s accounts including on Instagram was extended because of Trump’s “use of our platform to incite violent […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper