There appears to be no threat in the foreseeable future to Hakeem Olajuwon’s unique record for the most NBA games with at least three blocks and three steals after Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis surpassed Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for ninth on the list.

The post Olajuwon’s unique NBA record remains safe as Davis passes Abdul-Jabbar appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper