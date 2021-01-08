Alleged certificate forgery: Obaseki to know fate Jan.9 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Jan. 9 to deliver judgment in the alleged certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed had, on Jan. 6, adjourned proceedings until Jan. 7 for parties to adopt their final written addresses as their brief of arguments in the suit.

The parties are the APC, Mr William Edobor, Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When the matter was called on Thursday, Obaseki’s counsel, Mr Ken Mozia (SAN) told the court that the business for the day was for parties to adopt their final written addresses.

Mozia said that he had received the plaintiffs’ 39-page final written address. He said that on his part, he had filed his final address as well as a reply on points of law to the plaintiffs’ final written address.

“We adopt both written addresses, and premised on the…