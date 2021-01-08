



Under the garb of agreements regarding Digital Silk Road Initiative (DSRI), China has been using the members to pursue its hidden agenda in the digital world. Currently, China has agreements with at least 16 countries under its DSRI initiative. On paper, these agreements help signatories improve artificial intelligence capabilities, cloud computing, telecommunications, and other hi […]

The post China's insidious digital diplomacy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper