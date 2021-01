Prof. Babatunde Salako, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), on Friday, in Lagos, said the institute had carried out over 10,000 COVID-19 free tests in the country.

Source: Guardian Newspaper