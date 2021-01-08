DaBaby Arrested After Police Found Loaded Gun On Him





DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hill, Los Angeles on Thursday after police said they found a loaded and concealed handgun in his possession. The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was walking with his entourage on the high-end shopping street Rodeo Drive when security called police, claiming that someone from the group […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper