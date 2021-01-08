Economists seek policy overhaul to aid growth | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Nigeria’s 2021 growth projection falls below African, global average

• Prof. Tella calls for policy to address 10-year needs

• FG should leverage youth potential, World Bank consultant advises

• Prof. Adedipe underscores need to develop local industries

Emerging from a tortuous year, concerned citizens and other interested parties have called for radical overhaul of policy frameworks. The calls came as authorities weigh options to stimulate local production and take the economy out of the woods.

Amidst growing concerns on capacity to weather the storm, the World Bank has projected that Nigeria’s economy could grow by 1.1 per cent this year. The forecast is a far cry from the global average growth projection of four per cent and Africa’s 2.7 per cent, as contained in the Bank’s January 2021 Global Economic Prospects released on Monday.

On January 1, the long-awaited African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement kicked off, marking the implementation of…