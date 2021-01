Wizkid has shared the music video to his Burna Boy-assisted hit song “Ginger”. “Ginger” is the third single from Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album which dropped back in October last year. The song, which swings between Afrobeats and dancehall, has the Nigerian superstar duo going back and forth on the catchy chorus. The Meji Alabi-directed […]

Watch: Wizkid And Burna In Music Video For "Ginger"





Source: Guardian Newspaper