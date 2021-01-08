Why borrow citizens’ dormant assets? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sir: Those of us who are still with our senses in the country know how the government should manage dormant assets in saner climes. Take the United Kingdom dormant accounts scheme, established by UK Bank and Building Society Accounts Act, for example. Participation by banks and building societies is voluntary in the first place. The Act enables participating UK banks and building societies to channel the dormant funds into good causes within the UK only through an independent body called Reclaim Fund Limited (RFL).

The interesting thing is, customers are able to recover their funds at any point in time, because RFL has a reserve to meet customers’ reclaims. RFL’s duties include distribution of surplus funds to Big Lottery Fund that is saddled with the responsibility of making the funds available for good causes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It’s a well monitored scheme. In the UK, Assets are considered dormant after 15 or more years of…