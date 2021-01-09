



An Abuja Federal High Court on Saturday dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. The suit, filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a chieftain of the party, Williams Edobor, was dismissed by Justice Ahmed Mohammed. The judge held that the plaintiffs relied on the photocopied document presented […]

The post Court dismisses APC's certificate forgery suit against Obaseki appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





