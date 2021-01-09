Messi revival continues as Barca thrash Granada | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lionel Messi is back in form and Barcelona is finding their feet after a 4-0 demolition of Granada on Saturday put them within four points of the top of La Liga.

Messi scored twice to make it four goals in three matches since the turn of the year and his resurgence has coincided with an upturn for the team too, this victory Barca’s third on the bounce.

It puts them in sight of league leaders Atletico Madrid, even if Diego Simeone’s side now have three games in hand.

Atletico’s match against Athletic Bilbao earlier on Saturday was postponed due to the snowstorm that has engulfed Spain this weekend.

Messi’s double, the second a sweetly-struck free-kick, came between two strikes from Antoine Griezmann, who is also enjoying a revival…