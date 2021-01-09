‘My Music Comes From My Spirit, Not Head’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The pandemic was a blessing in disguise for me,” 18-year-old Princewill Emmanuel echoed with confidence. His ambience is as warm as the Wednesday afternoon when we spoke. Better known by his moniker, Alpha P, the Edo State native has just released his second extended playlist, a four-track tape partly inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, titled Wolves and Mustang.

After a cancelled tour of his first EP, King of Wolves, and a 7-month lockdown, the Afro-fusion singer has grown to become more intentional and delicate about his art.

“The project is really about me and how I felt at that time. I am very intentional with the message that I spread and the way I want people to view me and my music.”

This actually sets the tone for the entire EP, which is a compilation of freestyles recorded during the lockdown. The opening record, Quarantine, is an RnB/Trap love-letter, expressing a longing for his lover amid the lockdown. It snowballs softly into the Afro-pop duet featuring…