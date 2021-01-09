Police arrest 237 clubgoers for violating COVID19 protocols in Lagos





Nigeria Police Force on Saturday arrested 237 persons for violating the federal government 12am to 4am curfew imposed to curtail the coronavirus spread. Lagos police boss Hakeem Odumosu said he led the Friday night operation and pounced on some deviant night clubs where two hundred and thirty-seven (237) violators were arrested. “The clubs raided included […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper