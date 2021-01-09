Tunisia arrests suspected Al-Qaeda branch leader | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tunisia has arrested a suspected branch leader of Al-Qaeda in North Africa, along with several others suspected of planning “terrorist” attacks, a judicial spokesman said Friday.

“Two dangerous wanted individuals, one of whom is an Al-Qaeda leader”, were arrested in Tunis, Mohsen Dali told AFP.

Authorities also arrested three others accused of providing material and logistical support for organising “terrorist” acts, Dali added, without providing details of what type of operations were planned.

All five suspects were Tunisian, he said.

The interior ministry had said in a statement late Thursday that the arrested branch leader had already carried out “missions” abroad in an area where jihadist groups operate, without specifying which country.

The Tunisian offshoot of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, or AQIM, is known as Okba Ibn Nafaa.

Initial investigations indicate the suspect had been consulting with other leaders of the group to…