APC asks Atiku to shelve Presidential ambitionNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential standard-bearer during the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to shelve his 2023 presidential ambition, saying there is no room for PDP to return to Aso Villa.

APC’s National Vice chairman, Northeast zone, Prof. Tahir Mamman, made the call yesterday in Yola during a press briefing to sensitise party members on the upcoming membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Mamman, who said APC is targeting over two million Adamawa residents as bona fide registered party members, noted that it is important as indigenes of the state to inform the former vice president not to embark on wasteful political venture since he cannot win the 2023 presidential poll.

He also said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri will be dethroned in the 2023 governorship elections.

In a swift reaction, however,…