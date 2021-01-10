



Chinese health authorities reported 96 coronavirus cases nationwide on Sunday as the country continues efforts to rein in a new outbreak. Fifty-nine out of the 96 new cases were confirmed in Hebei, the Northern Province surrounding Beijing, where a flare-up in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang has prompted lockdown measures and the mass testing of its […]

The post China reports 96 new coronavirus cases nationwide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper