Cross River magistrates groan under N60m debt | The Guardian Nigeria News

Groaning under the huge debt of over N60m, newly employed magistrates in Cross River State have taken their destiny into their hands by publicly expressing their grievances.

The magistrates, numbering over 30, have been in the state government’s employment for over two years without salary; yet they go to work daily and do not even know how much their salary is, just as the state government said the governor did not order their employment.

Disturbed by the situation, the magistrates, led by Solomon Abuo of Court 15, protested in front of the Governor’s Office from January 4 to 6, demanding payment of their salaries, as they could no longer cope with the embarrassing situation.

It was gathered that the magistrates owe banks and individuals between N2m and N3m each for two years now. The sum is said to have been used for payment of school fees and feeding. “We cannot meet up. We owe school fees, cannot afford medical bills and some of our family members have died, as a result…