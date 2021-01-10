FRSC begins full enforcement of NIN as condition for vehicle registration – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it had made the presentation of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration.

Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC had commenced compliance on this directive since Dec. 21, 2020, when the Corps Marshal mandated that all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence must present their NIN, before being captured for any class of licence.

Kazeem said that this was in full compliance with the directives of the Federal Government on the harmonisation of citizens’ data.

“The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has also made provision of NIN mandatory for all categories of Vehicle registration, effective from second quarter of 2021. This is in total compliance with the Presidential directives.

“All applicants of vehicle registration are,…