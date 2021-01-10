



What is depression? Depression is now an everyday term used to describe a general feeling of sadness. However, it is a medical term that describes a mental illness characterised by persistent low moods that interfere with one’s quality of life, activities, abilities, and relationship with others. These moods usually last for some time, typically for […]

The post How To Help A Loved One With Depression appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper