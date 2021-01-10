Lagos impounds 100 commercial motorcycles for violations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has impounded over 100 commercial motorcycles as part of efforts in ensuring sanity on the roads in the state.

The Chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said this on Sunday in a statement signed by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

Jejeloye said that the discouraging high statistics of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law 2018.

“We impounded these 100 notorious illegal commercial motorcycles around Navy Town, Alakija, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town.

“The enforcement operation is carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle operators,” he said.

Jejeloye also said that criminals used these motorcycles as a means of escape after perpetrating criminal activities.

He added that the influx of these illegal motorcyclists into the state without any…