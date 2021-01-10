Scramble for VP, suspicion rock South EastNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• If We Are Not Careful, We May End Up With VP Slot – Okonkwo

• We Are Thankful To Kalu For Premiering Bi-partisan Meeting – SEFORP

• Movement For Actualising President Of South East Extraction In 2023 Has Begun – Okorie

• It’s South East’s Turn To Produce President – Osita Okechukwu

Betrayals, disunity, mutual distrust, and backstabbing appear to have started diffusing the clamour for a president of Igbo extraction come 2023 going by signals emanating from the zone.

Specifically, vested interests, as well as the lack of synergy/unity of purpose among political elite from the region, many insist, would be Ndigbo’s greatest undoing as far as South East landing the plum job is concerned.

Within the last two weeks, three stakeholders’ meetings have taken place with each of them glossing over critical issues relating to making the aspiration feasible.

After All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the zone met in Owerri, Imo State on December 30, 2020,…