The Role of the Obaship and Traditional InstitutionsGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The sacredness of the Monarchy system in Yorùbá land is one of the few reasons why Yoruba traditional systems and values have garnered so much respect and admiration over the years.

The Obaship inspires nothing short of reverence. The almost magical and legendary feats of Yorùbá Oba’s in times past have also blessed the chapters of oral history, with in-depth documentation of historical accomplishments. In the often larger-than-life narrative surrounding royalty in Yoruba land, these Obas didn’t rule their domain as mere mortals, but like gods and custodians of art and culture. One part as a King and one part as a father to all living and non-living creatures; including the beings that abide in the forest, under the sea and below and above the different layers of the heavens.

The Oba’s power is likened to that of the gods!

Kabiyesi Oba alaase ekeji Orisa; this paean places the king on the same pedestal as the gods. Still, the Oba is accountable to his…