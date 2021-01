It is the usual practice in most universities to convert the grades that students obtain in WAEC/NECO to marks and add it up to their JAMB and Post UTME scores to arrive at a point that determines their admission. This practice should be reviewed urgently if we want to reduce the high rate of examination […]

The post Why WAEC, NECO grades should not be used for admission criteria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper