The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of plans by some iNigerians together with external forces to incite religious violence in Nigeria. According to DSS, those individuals target states like Sokoto; Kano; Kaduna; Plateau; Rivers, Oyo, Lagos, and the rest of the South East. This was contained in a statement on Monday from the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper