Education Ministry to review Jan. 18 resumption date for schools if… | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Ministry of Education says the Jan.18, 2021 date for schools to resume is not sacrosanct, hence a new date may be announced depending on the nation’s COVID-19 indicators.

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu gave the hint on Monday in Abuja, at the joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PTF in December 2020, ordered schools in the country to remain closed until Jan. 18, 2021.

Adamu said, “When we decided on that date, it was just a target toward what we are working on.

“’Of course we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review.

“Even today at the PTF meeting, we looked at the rising figures and thought we should probably take another look at it. On the Jan.18, 2021 date for schools resumption, we are reviewing it,” he said.

The minister added that the issue was considered at the…