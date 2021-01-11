FUTA to resume academic activities Jan. 18, says Management





The Federal University of Technology, Akure ( FUTA), says academic activities will resume on Jan. 18 for its students after 10 months of staying at home due to the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Adegbenro Adebayo, the Deputy Director, […]

