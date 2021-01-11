



Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has joined other groups in condemning recent attack on photojournalists by the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). In a statement yesterday in Jalingo, Taraba State, MRA called on the Federal Government to immediately launch an independent investigation into the matter to bring the […]

The post MRA seeks probe of attacks on journalists by DSS, NSCDC appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper