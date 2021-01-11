WhatsApp stays strong in Nigeria despite new privacy policy headache | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite putting in a new privacy policy in place for its users across the world, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is still one of the most downloaded apps in Nigeria in 2021.

Statistics obtained from SimilarWeb on Monday showed that WhatsApp is the third most downloaded app as of January 9. NIMC Mobile and Opera News Lite mobile apps are the only ones that have been downloaded more times than WhatsApp.

GoCash and Audiomack complete the top five list on Google Playstore.

In the App Store, WhatsApp tops the list, while Instagram and Facebook (both of which are owned by the same company that owns WhatsApp), as well as SnapChat and Audiomack, round off the top-five list.

Signal, one of the apps that have been touted to gain from WhatsApp’s new privacy policy misadventure, sits in the 45th position on the most downloaded app list on Playstore, and 27th on App Store.

Another WhatsApp rival Telegram is the 15th most downloaded app on App Store within the same period but it is missing on the…