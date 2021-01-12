Daystar Power secures $38 million Series B investment led by IFU





Daystar Power, a leading provider of hybrid solar power solutions to businesses in West Africa, today announced a Series B investment of $38 million. The round was led by the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), the Danish development finance institution (DFI). IFU is joined by new investors STOA, a French impact infrastructure fund, Proparco, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper