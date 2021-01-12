Suicide bomber kills six Nigerian troops: military | The Guardian Nigeria News



Six Nigerian soldiers were killed when a jihadist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into them during a clash in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, two military sources said Tuesday.

The suicide bombing by a member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group occurred Monday as the soldiers were conducting a raid of the group’s stronghold in the village of Talala, the sources told AFP.

They said scores of jihadists have been killed in the operation launched last week on ISWAP’s second largest camp.

“Our men dominated the terrorists, killing dozens, and out of frustration they sent a suicide bomber who killed six soldiers,” one of the officers said.

They said the troops overran the Talala camp despite the bombing.

On Saturday 13 soldiers were killed in an ISWAP ambush near the town of Gujba in the neighbouring state of Yobe, according to military sources.

ISWAP, which split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, has become a dominant group, focusing on…